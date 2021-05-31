Memorial Day at Independence Seaport Museum

This Memorial Day Weekend, Independence Seaport Museum (ISM) is honoring those who served in the United States Armed Forces with various programs and events in-person and virtually.

This morning at 10 a.m., ISM will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony. The private ceremony will be streamed live via the museum’s Facebook page and will include remarks from museum staff and guest speakers. During the ceremony, ISM will unveil a permanent historical marker on Olympia to commemorate the Unknown Soldier and memorialize his story for future visitors.

Peter Seibert, Independence Seaport Museum President & CEO, stops by this morning to give us a sneak peek of the festivities.