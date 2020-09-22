Meet the wolfdogs of Howling Woods Farm

Howling Woods Farms in Jackson, NJ is a non-profit wolf educational center and a wolfdog animal rescue.

A Wolfdog, also known as a ‘wolf hybrid’, is simply a dog that has wolf in its family history. Many people think the wolfdog will make for a great pet, but that isn’t always the case. Wolfdogs will behave like wolf and the breed of dog they are mixed with.

Howling Woods Farm allows you to tour the sanctuary, interact with the animals while on tour and provides you with an educational experience about wolves.

