Meet a baby sloth at the Academy of Natural Sciences’ new exhibit

The newest exhibit at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia features some of the animal kingdom's smaller and slower animals - and you can meet them in real life!

It's called "Survival of the Slowest" and teaches visitors how these animals survive in the wild.

"This exhibit highlights and makes you evaluate the natural world and how there's not just one right way to survive," said Karen Verderame, Academy Animal Programs Director.

You can also see other species, including tortoises, tarantulas and more.

"Survival of the Slowest" opens tomorrow and runs through September 20th. You can buy tickets at the door or online at ANSP.org.