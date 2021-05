May is Women’s Health Month, and one of the first steps to healthy living is eating a balanced diet.

But one thing you may not know is that women require certain nutrients to help their bodies stay healthy and strong.

Restistered Dietitian Lyndi Wieand says that Iron, Folate, Vitamin D and Calcium are all key to helping women live healthy throughout their lives.

Simple recipes, such as a salad, can make sure that you get all of those nutrients in one meal.