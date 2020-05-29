May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month

The American Cancer Society and National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention encourages everyone to protect their skin against the sun.

Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun and other sources like tanning beds are the primary cause of skin cancer, the most common cancer in the United States.

The American Cancer Society estimates 100,350 new cases of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, will be diagnosed in the U.S., and about 6,850 people are expected to die of it in 2020.

Dr. Arnold Baskies, Past Chairman, American Cancer Society Board of Directors and Chairman of the American Cancer Society Global Cancer Control Advisory Board, joined us to dicscuss safe-sun practices.

Cover up: When you are in the sun, wear clothing and a wide-brimmed hat to protect as much skin as possible. Protect your eyes with sunglasses that block at least 99% of UV light.

When you are in the sun, wear clothing and a wide-brimmed hat to protect as much skin as possible. Protect your eyes with sunglasses that block at least 99% of UV light. Use sunscreen: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Reapply at least every 2 hours and after swimming or sweating.

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Reapply at least every 2 hours and after swimming or sweating. Seek shade: Remain out of the sun during peak hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) when UV rays are strongest.

Remain out of the sun during peak hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) when UV rays are strongest. Avoid tanning beds and sunlamps: Both can cause serious long-term skin damage and contribute to skin cancer.