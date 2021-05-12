Man wanted for groping 2 women in West Chester, PA

Police in Chester County are trying to track down the man they say groped two women in West Chester borough.

According to police, it happened in the early morning hours April 29th. Police just released photos of the suspect Tuesday.

Police say the man groped two women near the intersection of South Matlack and East Nields Streets. Investigators say the women did not know who the man was.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Chester Police Department Criminal Investigators Division at 610-696-2700.