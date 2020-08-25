Man stabbed in throat; Police looking for suspect

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a cab driver near the 4400 block of I Street.

Investigators say they got the call of an auto accident in that area around 12:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a white Toyota Camry that crashed into several parked cars.

Police found the driver of the car a short distance away. They said the driver had a three-inch stab wound to his neck. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Witnesses tell police that two men ran from the back of the cab after it crashed.

The investigation is ongoing.