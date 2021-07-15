Man shot while on SEPTA bus in Center City

One man is in critical condition after someone shot him while he was riding on a SEPTA bus in Center City Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while riding a city bus right near Broad and Chestnut Streets. It happened just after 1am. The bus driver told investigators that shots rang out on the back of the bus while it was moving.

Investigators said 15 passengers were on the bus at the time. No arrests have been made.

The victim was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where police say he is in extremely critical condition.

BREAKING❗️Shooting on SEPTA bus at Broad & Chestnut Streets. Man shot in the chest. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/FItBMin0xJ — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) July 15, 2021