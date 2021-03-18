A man was shot to death on the grounds of Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia. The shooting happened less than one hour after his release from the prison.
Police found the man on the sidewalk shortly after 2 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds and 10 spent shell casings near his body.
The shooting happened near a guard shack, but the guard did not witness the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Man killed on prison grounds in Holmesburg shortly after his release
