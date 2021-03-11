Man dead after 30 shots fired, crash in East Mount Airy

Philadelphia police say that a 21 year-old man is dead after someone fired several gunshots into his car.

Police say that it started just after midnight on Thursday at the 1200 block of Easton Road.

They said that a someone fired more than 30 gunshots at that victims car. At least one bullet hit the victim in the chest.

Philadelphia police are on the scene of a deadly shooting and car crash at the 1000 block of Easton Road. The victim is a 21 year-old man. Details on @phl17 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/MIuyZFXtoc — Khiree Stewart (@khireephl17) March 11, 2021

Police say that bullets also struck the doors, windows, and walls of about three houses in that area.

Investigators say the victim was able to drive away and eventually crashed into a parked car at the 1000 block of Easton Road.

That set off chain reaction of one car hitting another and three parked cars were damaged.

Police say the victims car (black Honda) hit a parked car on this road which set off a chain reaction. In total, there are four damaged cars. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/vyCfIUqDiS — Khiree Stewart (@khireephl17) March 11, 2021

When police got to the scene, they found the victim slumped over in the car. They pronounced him dead a short time later.

Police say that surveillance cameras captured part of the incident, but but they do not have a description of the suspects.

The case remains under investigation.