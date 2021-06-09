Man arrested in connection to Dunkin’ murder and 2 other homicides

Police in Wilmington, Delaware have arrested a man wanted in connection to the murder of a North Philadelphia Dunkin’ store manager. Police sources say he is also a suspect in two other homicides.

Keith Gibson, 39, was arrested Tuesday morning in Wilmington, Del. Police say he committed an armed robbery at a Rite Aid on West 4th Street in Wilmington. Police took him into custody without incident. According to investigators, Gibson was wearing a ballistic vest at the time of his arrest and was armed with a knife, firearm and ammunition.

Police sources say Gibson is the suspect for a murder that took place on June 5 in North Philadelphia at a Dunkin’ located along West Lehigh Avenue. According to police, he robbed the store manager at gunpoint as she was opening for the morning. Philadelphia police say after he got the cash he shot and killed the woman.

Gibson is wanted in connection for two other murders according to sources. One of the killings taking place back in May at a Metro PCS in New Castle County, Del. Police say an employee was murdered after an armed robbery.

Philadelphia detectives are working to get Gibson extradited back to the city so he can be formally charged.