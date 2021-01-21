Lucky $730 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Maryland

After months of no luck, there is finally a sign of relief. The big jackpot winning ticket was purchased in Maryland on Wednesday.

The $730 million ticket was sold in Allegheny County but there is no word as of yet on the name of the store where the ticket was purchased.

The new jackpot drawling for Saturday is estimated to reach $20 million. This win comes one day after there was still no winner for the even larger mega million jackpot, which now stands at nearly $970 million.

This is by far the largest jackpot winning for the state of Maryland. Lottery winners in Maryland do have the right to remain anonymous.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s night power ball were: 40-53-60-68-69 and the Powerball number of 22.