Luck of The Irish; Krispy Kreme is Going Green with Festive Doughnuts

Just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day, Krispy Kreme is giving away free green doughnuts. The give away will take place through Wednesday March 17th.

Customers will have the option of choosing from the Luck O’ the Doughnuts collection. This collection is holiday inspired and consists of the following:

Lucky Sprinkles

Lucky Gold Coins

Lucky Unicorn

Lucky Leprechaun

Lucky Sprinkles, Lucky Gold Coins, and Lucky Unicorn are all original glazed doughnuts dipped in white or green icing and decorated to complement their name, while Lucky Leprechaun is a Cookies and Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in green icing and decorated with stripes and a leprechaun hat.

To make things even more magically delicious, customers who wear green will also receive one original glazed doughnut.

This offer is valid at participating locations in the United States and Canada.