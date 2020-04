Lyndi Wieand, RDN, LDN, Weis Markets Lehigh Valley In-Store Dietitian joins us to discuss how to eat healthy while we follow stay at home orders.

Lyndi emphasizes the benefit of choosing healthful snacks for more energy and a better mood while at home. For example, choosing foods that give you a blood sugar rise and rapid fall may make you crankier and more sluggish. Choosing nuts, yogurts or whole grains can help boost your mood throughout the day.