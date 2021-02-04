Looking for Valentine’s Day plans? Try out a virtual cocktail mixing class

Valentine’s Day is less then 2 weeks away, and if you’re looking for some safe fun with your significant other at home, how about trying a virtual cocktail class?

Fearless Restaurants, which is behind many spots in our area including White Dog Cafe, is offering these classes on February 9th.

Len Boris, Director of Beverages for Fearless Restaurants teaches that class, and he gave us a sneak preview of what you can do in the course.

To get your tickets and your starter kit, visit Fearless Restaurants Facebook page.