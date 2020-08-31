Local swim school demonstrates water safety ahead of holiday weekend

Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest pool weekends of the year. Because of that, swim experts are stressing the importance of water safety. 

Instructors at Goldfish Swim School in Doylestown showed our Khiree Stewart some water safety maneuvers. 

