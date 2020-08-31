Local swim school demonstrates water safety ahead of holiday weekend PHL17 Morning News by: Khiree Stewart Posted: Aug 31, 2020 / 10:32 AM EDT / Updated: Aug 31, 2020 / 10:37 AM EDT Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest pool weekends of the year. Because of that, swim experts are stressing the importance of water safety. Instructors at Goldfish Swim School in Doylestown showed our Khiree Stewart some water safety maneuvers. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction