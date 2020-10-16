Local singer hits sweet notes with singing telegrams

Chester native Jamai is putting a new spin on singing telegrams.

The artist started singing professionally at age 14, after his grandmother noticed his special gift. Jamai performed at high school events and even serenaded friends, family and teachers on Valentine’s Day.

His performances then turned to a business, “J Telegrams.” The company slogan is “Any song, any place, any time.”

J Telegrams was very successful. Jamai raised enough funds to write, produce and record his own album. He was gearing up for the big release when Covid-19 appeared. “All of the live venues shut down and if you’re going to release new music, it’s difficult to promote it,” said Jamai.

He decided to switch around his business model. Instead of him taking center stage, his stage is now on the client’s front lawn. “Now, I knock on your door and I just back up and do my thing. I social distance when I do a singing telegram. Now, I’m like the lawn singer,” said Jamai.

Jamai has performed for people who haven’t spoken in years. Yet, he is able to find the perfect song to mend their relationships.

The self-taught musician does not take anything for granted. Jamai understands that he is apart of something bigger that’s changing lives.

Jamai’s new song “Honey Combs” (heard in the video) is dedicated to his mom who passed away.