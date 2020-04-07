Local Saladworks Offering Free Meals to First Responders

Local Saladworks Owner in Clementon, NJ is offering Free Meal To First Responders.

Cheri BonVardo is the owner and operator of Saladworks in Clementon says they’re offering curbside services for the time being, if they see either a police car, fire truck, or ambulance come up and pick up an online order, they forego the charge.

They say everything on the menu is available to the first responders, and they’ll be continuing this service for the foreseeable future (once the spread of COVID-19 has been controlled, they’ll go back to their usual 50 percent off deal for first responders).