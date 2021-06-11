Local restaurant emphasizes family fare

It’s all about family at Rosalie Wayne. The Italian inspired restaurant has unveiled a new family brunch option which showcases items like a breakfast pizza with an egg, bacon and mozzarella cheese and a prosciutto and cheese plate.

“It’s not about the tweezers and the fine dining and all the little details,” said Chef Merrick Divine. “It’s about food that’s cooked with love and made with heart and cooked at home and enjoyed with family and it’s not just for a Saturday night, it’s for every day of the week.”

Located on the bottom floor of the historic Wayne Hotel, Rosalie emphasizes local and fresh ingredients and offers the family style option as part of its dinner menu as well.

“All of our pasta is made in house every day,” added Divine. “The pizza dough is made in house and fermented for three days. I mean we really take the time to make sure we’re grounded in the Italian philosophy of food.”