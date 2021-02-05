Local rescue shows off puppies in Puppy Bowl XVII

The Eagles might not be in the Super Bowl this weekend, but some lucky pups from a South Jersey rescue will be featured in the other big game, Puppy Bowl XVII!

Match Dog Rescue in Marlton, New Jersey will have three puppies, Muffin, Pacific and Eclipse on the field this Sunday. Puppy Bowl celebrates adoptable pups in all their cuteness and showcases the incredible shelters and rescues that they come from.

Match Dog Rescue saves more than 1000 dogs a year. Pulling the dogs from Mexico, rural Texas and high kill shelters. The rescue then transports them to New Jersey and places them with loving families.

“Our mission is to really save the dogs that wouldn’t be saved otherwise. You don’t need to go to a breeder, you don’t need to go to a pet store to get a perfect puppy,” said Match Dog volunteer Nina Marcos.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff face off this Sunday at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet.

Go Muffin! Go Eclipse! Go Pacific!