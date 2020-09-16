Local martial arts school offers a variety of self defense and Taekwondo classes PHL17 Morning News Posted: Sep 16, 2020 / 10:20 AM EDT / Updated: Sep 16, 2020 / 10:20 AM EDT Tiger Kicks is a martial arts school in Wilmington, Delaware. There are several other locations across our area. Students there can take a variety of Taekwondo and self defense classes. Our Khiree Stewart went there to learn some techniques. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction