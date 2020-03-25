Local group makes face masks to prevent COVID-19 spread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We see updates surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic every day, and that can make us feel the need to take action.

You can help - and Nicole Jochym, a third-year medical student at Cooper Medical School in Camden says you can do it right from your living room.

Jochym created a Facebook group called Sew Face Masks Philadelphia.

There are a shortage of face masks, which are necessary for health workers and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The group's goal is to make sure that everybody has the personally protective equipment they need.

These local health care professionals believe that cloth masks are better than nothing. They stress that these, combined with constant hand washing and social distancing will help prevent the spread of the disease.

You can get involved by joining the Facebook group and using resources on the page to sew your own mask, or by donating supplies or money to support the purchase of more supplies.