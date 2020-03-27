Local COVID 19 Testing Sites

Upper Dublin: Drive-thru at Temple Ambler Campus. Sign up on Montgomery County website. Must make appointment in advance. Hours: 10 am- 6 pm Bulter Pike both NB/SB near Meetinghouse Rd

Cherry Hill: Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital. Hours: 8 am- 5 pm Chapel Ave NB/SB at Cooper Landing Rd

MT Holly: Virtua Health at the Emergency Service Center and Public Safety Complex by appointment only. Woodland Rd both EB/WB between CO Hwy 628/Jacksonville Rd and CR-541/Burlington-Mt Holly Rd

Sewell: Jefferson Health for patients with referral and scheduled appointments. Huffville Crosskeys Rd both EB/WB at CR-630/Egg Harbor Rd

Blackwood: Camden County College. College Dr. Both NB/SB between Rt-186/Black Horse Pike and CR-706/Erial Rd.

Plymouth Twp: Tower Health at 580 W. Germantown Pike. Hours 9 am- 9pm

Radnor: Penn Medicine. Referred by a Penn Doctor and Main Line Health patients referred by a Main Line Health Doctor can be tested. King of Prussia Rd both NB/SB at N Radnor Chester Rd

West Philadelphia: 41st and Market: Penn Medicine drive-through. Testing is completely free even to those who are uninsured. Hours: 10 am – 3:45 pm

West Philadelphia: 48th & Market: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia drive through testing for children at the Karabots Pediatric Care Center. Patients have to be referred by a medical professional or state or county health department. Hours: 9 am- 3 pm

Warminster: PA-132/West Chester Pike both EB/WB between Delmont Ave and PA-263/York Rd

Newtown Square: PA-3/West Chester Pike both EB/WB near PA-252/Newtown Street Rd. Main Line Health Offices Drive Through Test Center. Patients MUST have a Referral. Hours: 7 am- 5 pm

Abington: Old York Rd (Rt 611) both NB/SB bewtween Susquehanna Rd and Rockwell Ave. Jefferson Health At Abington Hospital for patients referred by Jefferson Physician. Hours: 9 am- 4 pm

Douglass Twp: Rt 73 (Philadelphia Ave) both NB/SB between Swamp Pike/Gilbertsville Rd and PA-100. Tower Health at 1050 Philadelphia Ave. Hours: 9 am- 9 pm

South Philadelphia: Citizens Bank Park. Health-care workers and people over the are of 50 and have symptoms can get drive-through testing from 2 to 6 pm daily

Cherry Hill: Brace Rd both NB/SB. Cooper Health Ambulatory Care Center for patients will referrals and pre register. Hours: 8 am- 5 pm

Philadelphia: Sansom St. WB at S 10th St. Jefferson Health has a testing site for patients with a referral from a Jefferson Health Doctor. Patients can walk up or drive through. Hours: 8 am- 5 pm

Tredyffrin: Swedesford Rd both EB/WB at PA-252/Valley Forge Rd. PM Pediatrics Urgent Care – Patients under 27 can get a test but need a referral or appointment before arriving.

NE Philadelphia: 10050 Roosevelt Blvd. Hours 9 am- 9 pm. Patients are encouraged to arrive with a referral to expedite the process.

Doylestown Twp: US-202 Both NB/SB at PA 611/State St. Doylestown Hospital testing site for referred patients. Hours 8 am- 12 pm WEEKDAYS

Malvern: 215 Lancaster Ave. Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

West Oak Lane: Rite-Aid, 7401 Ogontz Ave: Emergency Responders and health-care workers, regardless of symptoms, can be tested in parking lot from 9 am to 5 pm daily.