Local business owner combines vegan fare with inclusivity

It’s not everyday you open a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic but 24 year old Brennah Lambert did just that with her LesbiVeggie eatery in Audubon, New Jersey.

“The cooking I always felt confident because I was doing meal prep for about three years, so that was never an issue but what was intimidating was opening a restaurant or cafe with no real knowledge of how it’s supposed to work,” said Lambert.

Lambert is also overcoming additional barriers as an openly gay, minority business owner. She adds she is happy to share a spot with her guests that emphasizes inclusivity.

“I definitely welcome it,” said Lambert. “I mean I feel like it’s a good thing because people feel like they’re you know they have a space where they are included or even mentioned so I feel like that is a good thing.”