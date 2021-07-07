LIVE STREAM: Philadelphia Zoo introduces new sloth cam PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Jul 7, 2021 / 10:08 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 7, 2021 / 10:08 AM EDT You can now watch the sloth exhibit at the Philadelphia Zoo thanks to its new sloth cam. The live stream is up 24/7 on the Zoo’s website. You might be able to catch the two sloth babies and their mom, Latte, hanging out in the exhibit! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction