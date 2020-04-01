Lenola Volunteer Fire Company using social media, video calls to keep community safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of us have heard about how offices and stores are helping employees stay healthy amid the Coronavirus pandemic, but what about our first responders who help the public stay safe every day?

Fire Marshal Matt Orsini and Fire Inspector Jim Clancy with Lenola Volunteer Fire Company Station 313 in Moorestown, NJ described what they are doing to make sure our local heroes are safe.

The station is also encouraging families to teach their children safety habits. The fire company is posting educational videos to its Facebook page. You can view them on the page here.