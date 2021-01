Comedian, producer and Philly native Craig Shoemaker sits down with Jason Lee to talk about a variety of topics.

He tells us what he loves most about his hometown, and what it’s like being an East Coast guy living in California.

He also talks about the new show he is producing titled “Wolf PAC of Philly,” now showing on Amazon Prime.

Craig also speaks passionately about how laughter can really help to heal people. Enjoy!