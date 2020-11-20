Legends of Philly With Jason Lee: Episode 3 – Maury Povich PHL17 Morning News by: Jason Lee Posted: Nov 20, 2020 / 01:51 PM EST / Updated: Nov 20, 2020 / 01:51 PM EST Maury Povich has been seen on PHL17 for decades now, but his connection to Philadelphia goes much deeper than that. He actually credits Philly with propelling him to where he is today. Check out the conversation! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction