Learn how to make your own cheesy pizza on the grill for National Cheese Pizza Day

Fork restaurant on Market Street in Old City, like many restaurants, has had more than its share of challenges navigating the Covid 19 Pandemic. Since March, the restaurant group has laid off more than 150 employees but through it all they have remained committed to its guests and adapting to the climate.

“A, with all the food insecurity we don’t want to waste but B, challenging our chefs a little bit to be creative,” said Fork owner Ellen Yin.