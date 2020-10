1923 - The Disney Company was founded1958 - Chevrolet introduced the El Camino1972 - Credence Clearwater Revival broke up1983 - The Baltimore Orioles won the World Series over the Phillies 4 games to 1. The Phils won the first game in Baltimore, and then the Orioles won the next 4 straight games.

Birthdays:MLB Hall of Fame broadcaster and former Phillie Tim McCarver - 79(NOTE: Pic shows McCarver as part of the Channel 17 Phillies broadcast team along with Andy Musser, Harry Kalas and Richie Ashburn)Actress Suzanne Somers - 74Actor Tim Robbins - 62Singer John Mayer - 42