KOP Hospitality Hiring Fair to fill more than 350 job openings

The King of Prussia District is hosting a hospitality job fair Tuesday May 4th from 10am until 4pm at the Alloy Hotel in King of Prussia.

More than 350 positions are available in all specialties, such as food runners, hosts, bartenders and more.

“There’s a shortage on hospitality workers right now across the country,” said Rachel Ammon, KOP District Director Of Communications.

The King of Prussia District is also sponsoring bonuses. The first 65 people who get hired will each get a bonus $300.

