Know your numbers: get a free heart-health screening this month

Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women in the United States, but there are ways that you can prevent it.

Some things you can do include maintaining a healthy weight, keeping a balanced diet, getting enough exercise and quitting smoking.

To monitor your health, health officials are encouraging everybody to "know your numbers." The big numbers to watch are your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar level.

"47 percent of Americans have at least one of those three risk factors," said Kevin Morgan, nurse practitioner at MinuteClinic.

An ideal blood pressure is 119/79 or less.

"You should get your blood pressure checked at least once per year," said Morgan.

