Fans will not be able to keep up with the Kardashians for much longer, on air at least.

Kim Kardashian-West announced on Instagram Tuesday, that the popular reality show will end soon.

The reality star said the last season of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ will air early next year.

Kardashian said it was tough for her family to make the decision to say goodbye. Fans are saddened by the news.

The show ran for 20 seasons, spanning 14 years.