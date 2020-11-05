Kanye West concedes 2020 election defeat; hints towards 2024 campaign

As of Thursday afternoon, Ballots were still being counted but we do know one thing for certain and that is Kanye West will not be President of The United States. Rapper and designer Kanye West is officially out of the presidential race following his controversial campaign.

According to national election results tabulated by Associated Press, West received more than 60,000 votes making it onto the ballot in a dozen states, not having much impact on this election at all.

West first announced his candidacy via Twitter on Independence Day. He later mentioned he would be running an independent campaign under the “Birthday Party” banner. In a July interview, he mentioned that he wanted to bring more “fun” to the white house.

According to the AP, West received 0.3 percent of the total vote in Tennessee, with 10,216 votes. He achieved roughly 0.4 percent of the vote in Idaho, Utah, and Oklahoma, but failed to get a larger percentage in any other states.

On Election Day, West, who lives in Wyoming, shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “ Today I voted for the first time in my life for President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

After only receiving a few votes, this did not stop West from announcing on Twitter his interest in running for president in 2024.