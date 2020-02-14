Jurassic World Live Tour at The Wells Fargo Center

Jurassic World Live Tour is in Philadelphia from February 14th-February 17th at The Wells Fargo Center. This is the first time Jurassic World comes to life in a touring arena show!

Return to Isla Nublar and save Jeanie, an all-new dinosaur, alongside Blue, the mighty T. rex & more! The show also features stunts using props such as a Jurassic World Jeep, motorcycles and a Gyrosphere.

There's 7 different species of dinosaurs in the show and over 2o in total!

To purchase tickets, visit their website.