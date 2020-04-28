Junior Achievement of Southeastern Pennsylvania is Providing Free Resources

JA’s President Paul Kappel Jr. joined us to discuss their free resources to Educators, Parents, and Students, including a series of guides for teens titled Making Sense: Understanding the Financial Impact of COVID-19.

Junior Achievement has always worked with young people in the region with 3 primary focus areas: Work and Career Readiness, Financial Capability, and Entrepreneurship.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the guide is written with middle school and high school students in mind. It uses relatable examples to explain what a recession is, how the Federal Reserve works and steps being taken by government and the private sector to deal with the economic impact associated with COVID-19.

JA is also offering free resources to teachers and parents who may have students finishing school online this semester.