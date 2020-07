The Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to many celebration, from birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries to baby showers.

But a local woman wants to help expectant moms and dads get some much-needed items by hosting a virtual baby shower.

Brooke Smith with Baby B Soothed in Philly joined us to talk about the event.

The event is Wednesday, July 15th at 7 PM on Baby B Soothed’s Facebook and Instagram pages.