John James Audubon Museum reopens March 4

The museum at the John James Audubon Center will re-open March 4. The beautiful 18,000 square-foot space first opened it’s doors in June of 2019, but has been closed for the last few months because of the pandemic.

If you haven’t been, it is the perfect place to explore and learn with your family. It houses two galleries for art and conservation, permanent exhibits along with multi-sensory experiences.

The John James Audubon Center also includes the original three-story farmhouse, built in 1762, five miles of nature trails along the Perkiomen Creek, and a bird enclosure featuring the center’s resident birds.

Starting March 4 the museum is open Thursday to Sunday, from 10:00 am-4:00 pm. The trails are open dawn until dusk everyday.