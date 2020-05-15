Watch Now
LIVE: Coronavirus Information

Job Hunting and Some Tips To Help Sharpen Your Job Search

PHL17 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jennifer Lynn Robinson, who is the CEO of Purposeful Networking joined us to gives tips to people that are either looking for work or have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

Tips:

  • Reach out to recruiters yourself and establish relationships now so they will keep you top of mind when opportunities come up. 
  • Clean up your social media pages and gather references and recommendations now. 
  • Sharpen your professional development skills by taking online classes or certifications.
  • Highlight the skills employers need right now. Also, skills you have with working remotely or doing remote projects. 
  • Master video platforms. It’s likely you will have to interview virtually and work remotely.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Fun Station Initiatives

Good News

More Good News

Latest

More News