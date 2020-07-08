Jet Tech STEM Camp takes off the Aviation Institute of Maintenance

Careers in STEM are popular these days, and it’s usually around this time of year that kids head to camp to get hands-on experience in the field.

Many camps are going virtual this year, but Jet Tech STEM Camp is still taking place at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance in Philadelphia this month.

The camp curriculum opens high school students to career paths they may not have even known existed.

Available sessions run July 13-17th and July 20-24th.

For more information, visit aviationmaintenance.edu.