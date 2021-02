Posh & Bloom a floral design studio in Jenkintown, PA is offering hands-on workshops where you can learn how to create beautiful floral arrangements.

‘Create & Sip’ at Posh & Bloom is a private BYOB class for you and your friends. Classes are 2 hours long and include a private studio, personal instructor and all the tools and materials to learn how to make one of their signature arrangements with your own personal touch!

PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian stopped by to make her own floral arrangement.