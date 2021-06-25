Jefferson Health program helps maintain PHL17 Garden; produce to be donated

Viewers of PHL17 Morning News are used to seeing our PHL17 patio, but this summer, it’s reaching new heights!

Dr. Wendy Ross, from Jefferson Health’s Center for Autism and Neurodiversity, in partnership with Carousel Connections, built and will maintain a new vegetable garden outside the PHL17 studios. Philadelphia-based Carousel Connections creates skill-building opportunities for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Terren Landscaping donated the materials to build raised garden beds to house a variety of vegetables. Throughout the summer, volunteers will maintain the garden.

