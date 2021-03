You may have seen Veteran and Military Family Owned and Operated JDog Junk Removal & Hauling on the streets, but soon you will be seeing them on your TV screen.

The upcoming reality show is set to broadcast on the Discovery Channel later this year and just in time for Spring Cleaning JDog Junk Removal & Hauling is looking to haul away your junk for free.

To be considered all you need to do is email an interesting story to TV@jdog.com.