Jay Mcclellan Brings His Dog-Friendly Ice Cream Cart to White Dog Café PHL17 Morning News by: PHL17 Morning News Desk Posted: Jul 13, 2021 / 08:29 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 13, 2021 / 08:29 AM EDT Artist Jay McClellan is teaming up with White Dog Café to bring a new sweet treat for your furry friends. Jay joins Nick to talk about his dog-friendly ice cream cart coming to White Dog Café in Haverford, Wayne, and Glen Mills.