Jay Mcclellan Brings His Dog-Friendly Ice Cream Cart to White Dog Café

PHL17 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Artist Jay McClellan is teaming up with White Dog Café to bring a new sweet treat for your furry friends.

Jay joins Nick to talk about his dog-friendly ice cream cart coming to White Dog Café in Haverford, Wayne, and Glen Mills.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Web

More Web Exclusives