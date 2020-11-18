Jaws Holiday Bike Drive to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City

Everybody remembers getting their first bike, and the excitement of driving that bike around. But bikes are expensive, and for many families the price of a bike is out of reach. That’s especially true this year in the pandemic. So Eagles great Ron Jaworski is holding the “Jaws Bike Drive”, to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City. It’s all part of Jaws’ charitable organization that does amazing work throughout the Delaware Valley, the Jaws Youth Playbook. Jaws joined Nick Foley to talk about the Bike Drive, and all the great work his charity does.

