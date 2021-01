Cervical cancer disease that we don’t hear about often, and many women may not know they have it.

But according to the World Health Organization, it is the fourth most common cancer in women.

One local woman is a survivor of cervical cancer, and now she’s making sure she helps others in need.

Temple graduate Danielle Massi created the first wellness center in Center City, called The Wellness Collective.

It focuses on a holistic approach to health and healing.

Visit wellnessphl.com for more.