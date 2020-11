1860 - Abraham Lincoln was elected the 16th U.S. President1923 - Jacob Schick was granted a patent for the electric razor1940 - Franklin Delano Roosevelt defeated Wendell Wilkie, to win reelection as U.S. President1966 - The Eagles' Tim Brown ran back 2 kickoffs for touchdowns in a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Franklin Field. The Birds won 24-23.1984 - President Ronald Reagan defeated former VP Walter Mondale, to win reelection.1995 - Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell announced plans to move the team to Baltimore, MD2001 - Phillies 3rd Baseman Scott Rolen won The Gold Glove Award2007 - Phillies outfielder Aaron Rowand and Phils shortstop Jimmy Rollins each won Gold Glove Awards2012 - President Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney to win reelection.

Birthdays: Actress Emma Stone - 32NBA Player Lamar Odom - 41Actress Rebecca Romjin - 48Actor Ethan Hawke - 50Actress Sally Field - 74