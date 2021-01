For some, the most exciting time of the year has arrived; It’s officially Girl Scout Cookie Season!

Today we spoke to Kim E. Fraites-Dow, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

Even though you may not see girl scouts at your local grocery store this year due to the global pandemic, check out other ways you can purchase cookies to support your local troop.

