Is your dream wedding still possible during the pandemic? This Philadelphia caterer says yes.

A wedding is among the most meaningful events cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While brides-to-be scramble to come up with alternate plans, vendors are also struggling to have answers for their clients.

Steve Finley started Finley Catering in 1967. Today, the family-run business owns three major venues in Philadelphia: the Crystal Tea Room, Ballroom at the Ben and Union Trust. Since March, Finley Catering has had to move over 225 clients hoping for the perfect wedding day.

“It’s definitely been a challenge. We always had the answer for our clients. We know what’s supposed to happen, how weddings are supposed to go,” said Michelle Finley, Vice President of Sales.

Now with so much uncertainty, brides are wondering when they’ll be able to get married. Finley Catering knows that every bride is different and they’re restructuring their format for those who don’t want to postpone their wedding.

“We are there for our clients and are letting them know we’re with them every step of the way. If you are ready to move your wedding, we will make sure that happens. If you want to wait it out, we will keep you up to date with the guidelines that we’re given.”

An option for Finley brides who were set to get married in Philadelphia is to move their celebration to Newton Square in Delaware County where they own their fourth venue, The Ballroom at Ellis Preserve. COVID restrictions aren’t quite as strict in the Philadelphia suburb.

“With the regulations, we are allowed to do up to 250 people outdoors that includes front of house staff, vendors as well as the guests.”

All guests must wear masks and practice social distancing, but at least couples are able to move forward with their wedding day.