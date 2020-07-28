Is it the Right Time to Buy a Home? Our Experts Give you an Answer

: Some experts say the real estate market is brisk. According to realty expert, Tom Skiffington at Re/MAX,they say “The Philadelphia and South NJ real estate market is back and very active. Interest rates are low, prices are rising and there is low inventory, buyers need to know how to approach this market to get the best deal.”
- The pandemic, saw significant drop in sales March, April and part of May due to government restrictions on real estate
- June saw strong sales with increases of 29.5% over May in the Philadelphia Market and this is continuing in July –at RE/MAX we expect this to continue
- Prices are on the rise – in June 2020 the median sales price was $270,000 compared $261,000 in May 2020
- Government restrictions have been lifted, but there are still health and safety rules to follow
- Housing inventory is low, creating competition, and multiple offers common. Homes are selling for above asking prices, sometimes tens of thousands of dollars more